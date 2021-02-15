Daniel Falvey, Manor Park, London and late of Tullacrimeen, Abbeydorney.

Requiem mass for the Daniel will take place on Wednesday in St. Stephen’s Church, Manor Park, London at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the City of London Cemetery at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospice, Mare St., South Hackney, London E8 4SA. Enquiries to Buckely/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

