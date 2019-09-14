Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Sunday evening (Sept.15th), from 6pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept.16th), at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Sean Lynch, Undertaker, Castlegregory.
Daniel (Danny) Walsh, Teer, Brandon.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory on Sunday evening (Sept.15th), from 6pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane. ...
Pádraic Kelly, Bridge Road and formerly of Coolnaleen, Listowel.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greeneville, Listowel on Sunday (Sept.15th), from 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Monday...
Kerry Resume All-Ireland Final Glory Bid
Kerry will this evening replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, in search of a first Sam Maguire since 2014.Opponents Dublin are going for...
Kerry Basketball Side Reveal New Signings
Team Tom McCarthy’s St. Mary’s Castleisland have signed Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher ahead of the upcoming Ladies National League season.Maher of St....
Airtricity League Continues Today For Kerry
Kerry are away today in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.They kick off at Cabinteely at 2. JK Sports 12's Division 1 Ballyhar 4-1 Ballyheigue Park B 2-7...
