Daniel ‘Danny’ O’Sullivan, Renard Road, Cahersiveen

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Daly’s funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday from 5 to 8pm. Remains will arrive at The O’Connell Memorial Church Cahersiveen on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11 O clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Garvey’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

