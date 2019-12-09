Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 10th) from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Latest News
Daniel ‘Danny’ O’Brien, Pinewood Estate, Killarney and formerly of Ballagh, Beaufort.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 10th) from 5pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort. Requiem mass...
Kerry’s Live Register jumps almost 11% in a month
Kerry's Live Register has increased by almost 11% in a month.The Central Statistics Office data shows 6,866 people signed on in the county in...
560 homes and businesses in Kerry without power.
560 homes and businesses in Kerry are without power this morning after Storm Atiyah.The worst affected areas are the Maherees, Milltown, Castlemaine, Waterville, Caherciveen...
Tralee man avoids prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply
A Tralee man has avoided a prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply.32-year-old Gearoid Lynch of 40 Marian Park, Tralee had...
Morning Sports Update
Ballyboden St Enda's are Leinster senior club football champions.The Dublin outfit edged Eire Og of Carlow by 8 points to 6 in Portlaoise.Ballyboden will...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
Ballyboden St Enda's are Leinster senior club football champions.The Dublin outfit edged Eire Og of Carlow by 8 points to 6 in Portlaoise.Ballyboden will...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLeicester have set a new club record of 8 successive top flight wins.They beat Aston Villa 4-1 to cut Liverpool's advantage at the top...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week