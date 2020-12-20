Daniel (Dan) Riordan

Ard Carraig, Crag, Farranfore and formerly of Longfield Firies.

Funeral Mass will take place will take place in The Church of St. Gertrude Firies at 11.00AM on Tuesday 22nd December followed by a private Cremation afterwards.

No flowers by request please.

Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers Farranfore.

