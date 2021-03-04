Daniel ‘Dan’ O’Leary, 19 Convent Walk, Doon, Ballybunion and the Village, Lixnaw.

Requiem mass for Daniel ‘Dan’ O’Leary will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Graveyard, Lixnaw.

House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only.

Dan’s Funeral cortege will depart St. John’s Church, Ballybunion at 12pm approximately, via Listowel and through the village of Lixnaw en route to Kiltomey Graveyard, Lixnaw. Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****