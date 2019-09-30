Daniel ‘Dan’ O’Connell, 7 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Cahersiveen.

Reposing this evening (Mon Sept 30th) from 7pm to 9pm in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen and tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass for Daniel ‘Dan’ O’Connell will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.