Daniel ‘Dan’ Murphy, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday Evening from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.
Latest News
Munster & Leinster Hurling Finals Preview
The Munster and Leinster Hurling champions will be determined tomorrow.Tipperary and Limerick contest the Munster decider, with Kilkenny and Wexford in opposition in Leinster.Eoin...
Double Header In Mounthawk Park Ends In Mixed Results
Both the Kerry Under 15's and Under 17's were in action today.They were at home in Mounthawk Park for a double header in the...
Kerry judge says he doesn’t adjourn cases in order for people to get loans
A Kerry judge says he doesn't adjourn cases in order for people to get loans.Judge David Waters, who presides over the district court in...
Kerins O’Rahilly’s Get One Over on An Ghaeltacht
Kerins O'Rahilly's have beaten An Ghealtacht this afternoon in Division 1 of the County Senior Football League.They beat the West Kerry team on a...
Killarney Regatta Takes Place Tomorrow
The 234th Killarney Regatta takes place tomorrow at at O'Mahoney's Point.There are 16 races on the card with an early start to the day.Kathy...
Latest Sports
