Daniel (Dan) Morrissey Buckley, Counguilla, Scartaglen.

Peacefully on 31st March 2021, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Predeceased by his daughter Mary (O’Keeffe, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick), brothers Paddy and Jer, sisters Kathy, Nora, Sheila and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (nee O’Mahony), daughters Catherine, Eileen and Sheila, son Jeremiah, sons-in-law Noel, Brendan and Mícheál, Eileen’s partner Eugene and daughter-in-law Anna-Marie, sister-in-law Breda (Boston), grandchildren Declan, Kalum, Ciara, Shauna, Katelyn, Emma, Mikaela, Chloe, Kyle and Zak, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen At 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com

Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

