reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.
US police identify weapon allegedly used by Kerry woman in apparent murder-suicide
US police say they’ve identified the weapon allegedly used by a Kerry woman in an apparent murder-suicide.On Wednesday morning Joan Huber was found dead...
Mike O Brien, Rahoonane, Tralee and formerly of Ballyseedy Cottages
devoted husband of Ann and wonderful father of Michael and Karen. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family - his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Chloe,...
Visitor restrictions to remain in place at UHK until further notice
Visitor restrictions will remain in place at University Hospital Kerry until further notice.That’s according to the hospital’s communications agency, which last night confirmed UHK...
Gardaí seize suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Listowel
Gardaí are after seizing suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Listowel.Following a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs yesterday, gardaí from...
Daniel ‘Dan’ Moriarty, Clahane, Glenbeigh
Donie Buckley No Longer A Member Of Kerry Senior Football Management Team
Selector Donie Buckley has left the Kerry Senior football set-up.County Chairman Tim Murphy has released a statement revealing that Buckley is no longer a...
Kerry To Discover All-Ireland Semi-Final Opponent
Kerry will this afternoon discover their Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Galway and Roscommon meet in the Connacht decider at 2 in Tuam.The...
Semi-Final Spot The Aim Today For Killarney Celtic
A place in the semi-finals of the FAI Youth Cup can be Killarney Celtic’s this afternoon.They entertain Cork side Park Utd at 2 o’clock...