Daniel ‘Dan’ Keane, O’Brennan, Ballymacelligott, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee this evening (Fri 9th Nov) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to Cloghers Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place tomorrow Saturday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery Cloghers.

