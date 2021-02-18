Daniel (Dan Joe) Vaughan, Chicago and Newmarket, Co. Cork.

Died February 13th, 2021 in Chicago.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dan Joe in St. Juliana’s Church, Park Ridge, Chicago on Friday at 5.30pm (Irish time) and will be live streamed on you tube – https://youtu.be/hFcSm32l-WI

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dan Joe on Monday, February 22, at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket and will be live streamed on the Newmarket and Taur Parish Facebook page.

