Daniel (Dan) Curran, Ballyrickard, Tralee and formerly of Lerrig, Ardfert

Reposing at McElligott’s Fiuneral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetry, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only by request. House private please
Latest News
A Problem Shared – January 22nd, 2020
A mother is giving gifts for the house but while the family appreciates the gesture, they don’t like the presents. Val and Tony offered...
Calls for roads in North Kerry to be repaired
There are calls for repairs to be carried out on the roads in North Kerry, the state of which have been likened to Beirut.Sinn...
23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today
There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation shows there are...
Politicians, Heed the Law on Election Posters – January 22nd, 2020
Ger O’Brien is senior executive officer with Kerry County Council. He outlined the regulations governing the erection of election posters.
Election 2020: Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin – January 22nd, 2020
Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform was interviewed by Jerry.
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYJonathan Sexton is fully confident of playing in Ireland's Six Nations opener with Scotland.The out-half has spent the past few weeks on the sidelines...
Ireland Women’s Rugby Captain Targeting Three Home Wins In Six Nations
Ireland captain Ciara Griffin says the squad are looking forward to improving on last year's performances in the Women's Six Nations after a disappointing...
Kerry Hurlers Without Na Gaeil Duo For League Opener
The Kerry hurlers will be without two Na Gaeil players for the county's opening Allianz Hurling League Division 2 game against Mayo.Dan Goggin and...