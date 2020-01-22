Daniel (Dan) Curran, Ballyrickard, Tralee and formerly of Lerrig, Ardfert

Reposing at McElligott’s Fiuneral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in  St. Mary’s Cemetry, Ballyheigue. Family flowers only by request. House private please

