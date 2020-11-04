Daniel (Dan) Cooper Snr, of Lisheenacanna, Ballyhar, Killarney

A private funeral will take place for Daniel (Dan) Cooper, on Thursday morning.

A private funeral will take place for Daniel (Dan) Cooper on Thursday morning. Daniel (Dan) Cooper’s funeral cortege will be leaving his family home at 10.30am Thursday, to arrive at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar for 10.50am, followed by Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****