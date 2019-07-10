Daniel ‘Charlie’ O Brien, Ballinahadigue, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

