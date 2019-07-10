Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday evening from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Daniel ‘Charlie’ O Brien, Ballinahadigue, Listowel.
Tralee native aims to be first Kerry woman to the English Channel
A Tralee native is hoping to be the first Kerry woman to swim the English Channel.Elaine Burrows Dillane will set off from Kent in...
Extension sought for popular Killarney landmark
Planning permission is being sought for an extension to a popular Killarney landmark.Beniska Enterprises Limited is seeking to construct an extension to the bar...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Junior League Division 2 Final, sponsored by Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre Killarney Spa Killarney 0-14 -vs- 1-10 Dr. CrokesMinor Football Championship Group...
Willie Dillane, Listellick, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan's Church, Tralee....
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERCeltic came from a goal down to win 3-1 away to FK Sarajevo in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round...
Evening Sports Update
TENNISThe women's semi final line-up at Wimbledon is complete.Seven-time champion Serena Williams will face the eighth seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.Williams...