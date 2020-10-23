Daniel Brendan Quill (former Garda), Ard na Gréine, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen.

Funeral mass will take place on Saturday at the the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

