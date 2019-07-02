Dangerous stretch of Kerry road to close for works

One of the most dangerous stretches of road in Kerry is to close for significant roadworks from next week.

Kerry County Council will be carrying out the works on R556 road linking Abbeydorney and Ballyduff.

The R556, also known as the Rathscannel or Dale Road, is built on a bog, has subsided and is an accident blackspot.

From next Monday, July 8th, Kerry County Council is closing the road between Collins’ Cross and Ballinclogher Cross to facilitate significant roadworks.

€300,000 in grant aid has been provided by the Department of Transport for the improvements and detailed investigation on the underlying ground conditions will need to be carried out ahead of construction.

Diversions will be in place via Lixnaw village (R557) and all diversions will be clearly signposted.

Traffic can also divert at Collins’ Cross via Killahan but HGVs are being asked to use the Lixnaw diversion.

The council has acknowledged the inconvenience for residents and says access for locals will be maintained at all times.