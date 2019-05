A dangerous junction in Killarney is to be assessed by Kerry County Council.

There was recently another accident at the Artigallivan junction, according to councillor Niall Kelleher.

He called on the council to assess the junction and asked could a right turning lane be provided, stating it is a dangerous bend.





The council says the junction will be examined to establish traffic volumes, collision history, sight distance and approach gradients to see what type of intervention is needed there.