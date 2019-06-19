Dangerous driving behaviours on the increase in Kerry

Dangerous driving behaviours are on the increase in Kerry.

That’s according to Inspector Tony Sugrue of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit.

Instances of speeding, people driving under the influence of drink and drugs and the number of people caught driving without wearing a seatbelt have all increased to date this year.

So far in Kerry this year speeding detections are up to 543 until the end of May, compared to 429 last year.

Inspector Tony Sugrue said it is very disappointing to see people ignoring speed signs, adding that further initiatives have been set up to tackle the issue.

A major cause of concern for the Kerry Roads Policing Unit is the rise in people not wearing seatbelts, which has increased from 131 to 172 this year.

Inspector Sugrue says this has resulted fatal accidents in Kerry.

The number of people caught driving under the influence of drink and drugs has also increased from 129 to 137 and 20% of those are relating to drug driving.

There have been 380 detections of drivers using their mobile phones to date this year, which is slightly down on last year.