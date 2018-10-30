Dancehall’s of Kerry – October 28th, 2018

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Labour leader attending local election convention in Tralee
The Labour Party in Kerry is holding its first local election convention tonight.The party is holding its convention for the Tralee Local Electoral...
Kerry Deaf Resource Centre warn of scam collectors in Kerry
The Kerry Deaf Resource Centre is warning the public of scam collectors in Kerry.Scam collectors are calling to homes in the county pretending to...
Campaign to tackle homelessness in Kerry
An event aimed at growing a campaign to tackle homelessness in Kerry will take place tonight.It is being organised by the Kerry Homeless and...