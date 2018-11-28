Dancehalls of Kerry – November 3rd, 2018

Hundreds remain without power in Kerry
There are hundreds of customers still without electricity in Kerry.South Kerry is the worst affected with over 460 customers left without power.173 are affected...
Over 3,500 customers without power in Kerry due to Storm Diana
ESB crews say they have already restored power to thousands of buildings affected by Storm Diana.An orange wind warning is in place for coastal...
Kerry TDs say staffing shortages in mental health services must be addressed
Kerry TDs say staffing shortages in mental health services must be addressed.The South/South-West Region, which covers Kerry and Cork, has the greatest number of...
The Global Village – November 27th, 2018
Kicking off with music from the Vera Cruz region of Mexico JJ embarks on a tour that takes in a classic Senegalese track from...