Dancehalls of Kerry – June 22nd, 2019

Claims illegal hare hunters threatening to burn houses and cars of Kerry landowners
Kerry landowners are being threatened with having their house or car burned by illegal hare hunters.That's according to Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, who...
Kerry house prices rose in past year to an average €220,000
Kerry house prices rose in the past year to an average €220,000.They fell, however, in the past three months, according to a national survey...
Motorists advised of Ring of Kerry road closure
Motorists are being advised that the Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily from today to facilitate works.The N71 road between...