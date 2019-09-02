Dancehalls of Kerry – August 31st
GAA confirms match ticket and referee details for All-Ireland replay
The GAA has confirmed ticket arrangements and the referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay.Kerry and Dublin will do battle again in Croke...
No decisions yet on ticket price or trains for All-Ireland replay
GAA headquarters says nothing has yet been confirmed in relation to the price of tickets for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.Kerry and Dublin...
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Firies burglary
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Firies.It took place at a house in Hollycross, Firies between 11am and 12 midday yesterday...
I Live in Fear for my Life – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry interviewed Pat O’Brien whose home and family cars were attacked in Ballyspillane, Killarney in the early hours of last Friday morning.
So We Meet Again: Kerry-Dublin Replay – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry and his guests including former inter-county football managers John Evans and Liam Kearns analyses yesterday’s game. There’s also reaction to the replay set...
A Growing Number Of Jobs In The Beauty Industry – September 2nd, 2019
Is it time people stopped viewing the beauty sector as a ‘last resort’ course if they don’t get another course? According to Mary O’Donoghue,...