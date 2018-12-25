Dan Riordan, 54 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

