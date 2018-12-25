Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.
Latest News
Dan Riordan, 54 St. Stephen’s Park, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 26th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Thursday morning for...
Bishop of Kerry says Christmas is about family and faith
The Bishop of Kerry is reminding us that Christmas is all about family and faith and striking a balance between both.In his Christmas message,...
Church of Ireland in Kerry encouraging us to be the best we can be...
The Church of Ireland in Kerry is encouraging us to be the very best we can be this Christmas.The Rector of Killarney, Archdeacon Simon...
Thousands to take part in Kerry Christmas swims
Thousands of people will brave the chilly waters around Kerry today as part of the annual Christmas swims.The action kicked off in Portmagee at...
Donal ‘Donie’ Foley, Ardmoniel, Killorglin and formerly of Kilgobnet, Beaufort and Glencar
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar on Thursday morning for 11am...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERRepublic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has set a deadline of March for Declan Rice to make a decision on his international future....
An Overall Good Year For The Garveys Tralee Warriors
Alan Cantwell from Garveys Tralee Warriors looks back on the year.
Keanes SuperValu Killorglin Far Too Close To Where They Don’t Want To Be
Eamonn Foley from Keanes SuperValu Killorglin looks back on the year.