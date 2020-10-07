Dan O’Flaherty, Kenny Heights, Listowel & Affoulia, Lisselton.

A private family funeral will take place for Dan, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, on Thursday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Family Information:-

Beloved brother of the late Anne. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Liam, Donal and Dermot, daughter Josephine, grandchildren Arfaa, Shaheer, Hashir, Qaim, Donovan, Briana, Paddy, Libby, Liam, Chloe and Sophie, brothers Timmy and Billy, sisters Nora, Helen and Josephine, daughters-in-law Bridget, Joanne and Briana, son-in-law Farrukh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

