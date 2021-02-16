Dan O Callaghan, (Ó Ceallacháin) of Lahard, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Adrigole Béara, Co Cork. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines a private Family Funeral will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00am in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Listry. Dan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on milltownlistryparish.com. Funeral will leave Gort na ré, Adrilogle on Friday February 19th at 1.30pm for a private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to remember Dan, a wonderful friend to all. In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members. ***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****