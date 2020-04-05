Dan Lynch of Kilpatrick, Kenmare.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place for Dan.

Dan’s family would like you to join them for his requiem mass via live stream on www.kenmareparish.com/mass on Monday April 6th at 2pm from Holy Cross Church Kenmare.

A memorial mass will be arranged at a later date.

Dan’s family would like to thank you for your support & consideration at this difficult time.

Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

