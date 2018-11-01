Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.
Latest News
Dan (Lawlor) Moynihan, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney
Na Gaeil GAA Club is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary with dinner & music in the clubhouse on Saturday November 10th. Tickets on sale...
The Harvest Dinner/Dance in Kenmare Bay Hotel this Sat 3rd Nov at 8pm Sharp. Music by The Singing Jarvey. Tickets €25. Ring Blackwater...
Thursday night is bingo night at St Mary’s Parish hall Killarney. €3,400 must be won on the night, also tonight’s jackpot stands at...
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Thursday (Nov 1st) from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYTyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster in Sunday's Pro 14 game away to the Cheetahs.His name stands out among an inexperienced panel that's travelled...
New Kerry Minor Manager Says Players Not Concerned About 6-In-A-Row Talk
The new Kerry Minor Football Manager says he’ll work with people better than himself in order to have the best possible team of selectors.James...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton insists Ireland can beat the All Blacks with or without Conor Murray.Irish management have raised hopes that the Munster scrum half will...