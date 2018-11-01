Dan (Lawlor) Moynihan, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.

