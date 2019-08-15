Dan Kiely – August 14th, 2019

Joe McGill’s guest this week is former Senator and County Councillor Dan Kiely. Dan was born in Tarbert in May 1943. One of 17 children Dan’s father Daniel fought in the War of Independence and the Civil War and was a member of Sean Moylan’s flying column in Co. Cork. Dan was also appointed by Eamon de Valera’s as a personal bodyguard until he retired in 1939. Dan will talk about his time in New York where he worked on Wall Street and went on to own many bars. He will also talk about his involvement in the GAA there and back home in Kerry where he trained the Kerry minors many of whom went on to become part of the legendary ‘Golden Years’ Team.