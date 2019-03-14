Dan Joe O’Connor, Rathmore Townland, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Thurs 14th March) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

