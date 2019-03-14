Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Thurs 14th March) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
Retired captain unhappy with emphasis on safety harness in drowning case
A retired sea captain says he was unhappy about the emphasis being placed on the wearing of a safety harness in an investigation into...
Study on Tralee Bay to be carried out this year
A comprehensive study of Tralee Bay is underway.Malachy Walsh and Partners Consulting Engineers have been appointed by Kerry County Council to carry out the...
No winner of last night’s Lotto Jackpot
The National Lottery have confirmed there was no winner of last night's Lotto Jackpot of over €2.8 million.The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 18,...
Dan Joe O’Connor, Rathmore Townland, Rathmore.
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Thurs 14th March) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem...
Jimmy Wrenn, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Thursday March 14th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool have secured their place in tomorrow's draw for the quarter finals of the Champions League.Two goals from Sadio Mane helped the Reds beat...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2 Kenmare Kestrels 43 St Josephs 59SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2 St Brendans BC 36 Glenbeigh Falcons 53SENIOR WOMENS DIV...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACINGSuperstar Altior has made history by winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham for the second year running.But it was a battle...