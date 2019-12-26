Dan-Joe McSweeney, Toremore, Kilcummin, Killarney and Togher, Cork

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal at 8:00 pm on Friday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin, Killarney.
Latest News
Thursday Evenings Sports Update
SOCCERNewcastle lead Manchester United in the Premier League's tea-time kick-off.Steve Bruce's side lead at Old Trafford by a goal to nil after Matthew Longstaff's...
August was wettest month in Kerry during 2019
August was the wettest month in Kerry during 2019. A total of 1.5 metres of rainfall fell at Valentia Observatory, according to Met Eireann weather...
Over 200 take part in Stephen’s Day Walk for Hospice
The 20th annual St Stephen's Day Walk, in aid of the Pallitive care at University Hopsital Kerry, was held in Tralee earlier today.The fundraising...
Bob Stack Memorial U21 Final Review
St Senan's have added the North Kerry Under 21 title to the senior title they won a few weeks ago.They got the better of...
Kathleen (Katie) Jones, Taobh Linn, Kenmare and formerly of Blackwater Bridge
Reposing at o' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday evening fro 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Followed by removal to Tahilla Church. Requiem Mass...
Latest Sports
Some Surprises In Mick Galwey’s Ireland Rugby Team Of The Decade
There are some surprises in former Ireland Captain, Mick Galwey's Irish Rugby Team of the Decade.The Currow-man has picked his own team based on...