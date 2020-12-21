Beech Park, Ballincollig and late of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin, Killarney

Beloved husband of Bridget (nee Herlihy, Ballahantourigh), loving father of Noreen, John, Danny, Anne, Breda and Tim. Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brothers Johnny and Timmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

Requiem Mass for Dan Joe McCarthy will take place on Privately on Wednesday At 11am

Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

