Dan Fenton, Willesden, UK and formerly of Kilmakerin, Caherciveen.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Requiem mass will take place at St. Anselm’s Church, The Green Southall this Thursday (Jan 10th) at 11am. Burial on Friday (Jan 11th) in Greenford Park Cemetery, Ealing at 3pm.  Memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday January 18th in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville at 7.30pm.

