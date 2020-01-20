Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin this evening (Mon Jan 20th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requeim mass will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJohn Delaney has resigned his position as a member of UEFA's Executive Committee.His decision comes four-months after he resigned as the FAI's Executive Vice...
Multiple Medals For Kerry Boxers
Limerick Cadets, Southside Boxing Academy Limerick was the venue to be for young boxers over last weekend.Tralee BC had 8 entries; taking home 4...
Thomas O’ Sullivan, Claddanure West, Kenmare
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare....
Michael Healy-Rae says he was told by gardaí that permit was issued for fund-raising...
Michael Healy-Rae says he was told by gardaí that they had issued a permit which would allow him hold a fundraising raffle.The Kerry TD...
Calls to provide pensions for Community Employment Supervisors
The Mid-Kerry Supervisors' Network has called on the next Government to implement a 2008 Labour Court Recommendation to provide pensions for Community Employment scheme...
Head of Athletic Development with Kerry GAA Says Seniors Are Closing Gap On Dublin
The man responsible for the strength and conditioning of Kerry teams says the seniors are closing the gap on Dublin.Jason McGahan, who was appointed...