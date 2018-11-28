Dan Cronin, Kilmanihan, Brosna.

Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna tomorrow Thursday (Nov 29th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Carthage’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please.

