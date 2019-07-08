Dan Cronin, Aunaskirtane and Brú na Sinsir, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (July 8th) from 7pm to 9pm.  Removal at 9pm to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.

