Dan Carmody, Willow Place, Listowel & formerly of Bridge Street, Ballylongford.

A Private family funeral will take place for Dan with his cortége to arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Monday morning (December, 14th), for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Lislaughtin Abbey .

Family Information:-The death has taken place of Dan Carmody of Willow Place, Listowel and previously of Bridge Street, Ballylongford. Dan died peacefully on Thursday, 10th December, in the kind and wonderful care of the staff at Kerry University Hospital lovingly surrounded by his heartbroken family. A loving and dearly missed husband of Bridget and cherished dad of sons Thomas and Danny a wonderful father-in-law to Margaret, a doting and loving grandad of Ronan, Conor, Jason,Cheryl and Louise sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, nephew Seamus, nieces Marie, Bernie and Theresa, extended family relatives, neighbours and his many good and kind friends. MAY DAN’S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

