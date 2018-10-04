Damian Foxall – October 3rd, 2018

On In Conversation this week with Joe McGill is six-time Volvo Ocean Race veteran and passionate ocean conservationist Damian Foxall. One of the world’s greatest sailors; Damian who is from Derrynane won the Volvo Ocean Race as part of Groupama in 2011-12, set a round-the-world speed record onboard G-Class catamaran Cheyenne, and took victory in the two-handed Barcelona World Race in 2008, adding all that to his record as the first ever non-French entry to grab a leg win at the Solitaire du Figaro in 1997.