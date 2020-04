The winning ticket for Saturday’s lotto jackpot was sold in Daly’s Super Valu in Killarney.

The ticket is worth 9.7 million euro, and is thought to be Kerry’s biggest lotto win.

The winning numbers are 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

Its been the second week of good luck for Dalys, which last week sold a EuroMillions Plus top prize winning ticket, worth half a million euro.