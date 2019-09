A Kerry Sinn Fein councillor says his party stands with school secretaries.

Cllr Pa Daly says the Department of Education must engage with the staff members who recently held a one-hour strike at 250 schools around the country.

The secretaries are seeking improvements in pay and conditions to bring them in line with their counterparts who are paid directly by the Department of Education.

Cllr Daly says secretaries are invaluable members of staff without whom schools wouldn’t function.