Dale Road residents meeting with council officials this evening

Residents who were not consulted about plans to close a North Kerry road to two-way traffic are to meet Kerry County Council officials this evening.

The council has apologised to residents for the failure to consult them on the change to the Rathscannel or Dale road.

It’ll affect a section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff; the road, which has subsided, is built on bog and is an accident blackspot.





The council had said the one-way traffic system was due to come into effect next week and would remain in place until a 2.2 kilometre section has been upgraded.

These major works are expected to start next year.