Dale Road to fully close to through traffic next week

A North Kerry accident blackspot is to fully close to through traffic next week.

The Dale Road, also known at the Rathscannel road, between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff is built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

Last July, it was closed for site investigation works ahead of major improvements being carried out; access has been retained for locals, but many motorists have continued to use it as a through road.

From Friday week (January 24th), the Dale Road will fully close to traffic on the Ballinclogher side, and on the Abbeydorney side there’ll be a graded closure to allow for local access.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton is hopeful the Department of Transport will announce funding for the major upgrade at the end of the month, and hopes the plans won’t have to go through An Bord Pleanála.