Daisy O’Connor nee O’Connell,, 7 Castleview, Castleisland and late of Church Street, Castleisland

Reposing at her residence at Castleview, Castleisland on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

