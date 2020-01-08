Daisy O’Connor nee O’Connell,, 7 Castleview, Castleisland and late of Church Street, Castleisland

Reposing at her residence at Castleview, Castleisland on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by private cremation. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, C/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Latest News
A Problem Shared – January 8th, 2020
Tony and Val are back for the first show of 2020.
Does Generation Z Know Anything About Elvis? – January 8th, 2020
Today would have been Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday. His fame in the 21st century was colossal. Does it still hold true in the 21st...
Fine Gael’s 2nd General Election Candidate Announced – January 8th, 2020
Listowel councillor Mike Kennelly has been announced as the running mate of Junior Minister Brendan Griffin for this year’s general election.
Heroic Doctor, Heroic Staff – January 8th, 2020
Sheila Duggan’s husband John was in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department from last Friday afternoon into the early hours of the following morning. Jerry...
Government Defer RIC Commemoration – January 8th, 2020
Senator Mark Daly of Fianna Fáil who’s a member of the All-Party Consultation Group on the Decade of Commemoration and the Mayor of Tralee,...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster head coach Johann van Graan says Joey Carbery will be out for between 2 and 4 months.The out-half underwent surgery on a wrist...
Eoin Quigley A Doubt For Warriors National Cup Basketball Semi-Final
Eoin Quigley is a doubt for Garvey's Tralee Warriors National Cup Semi-final against DBS Eanna this weekend.He struggled with an ankle injury during last...
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett has a preview of this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.