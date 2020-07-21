Daisy Fealey née Tobin, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale.

Family Details: Daisy, wife of wife of the late John, is very sadly missed by her loving children Nora-Mary, Betty, Mary, Richie and Esther, son-in- law John Joe, grandchildren Sophie and Rebecca, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Reposing at her daughter Esther’s residence in Tarbert Eircode V31 FK80. House private please.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday at 12pm en route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a memorial mass to celebrate Daisy’s life at a later stage.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****