Dairymaster named winner of Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards

Kerry agri-company Dairymaster has been named overall winner at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards 2019.

The Innovation Arena showcases ground-breaking agri-related products and innovations from 50 Irish agri-companies at the National Ploughing Championships.

Visitors to the Innovation Arena will also see the very latest in innovative, contemporary plant engineering and farm equipment design on display.

The overall Innovation Arena award went to Causeway’s Dairymaster for their Mission Control, which has introduced artificial intelligence to rotary milking.

CEO of Dairymaster, Dr Edmund Harty told Radio Kerry the technology helps improve efficiency on dairy farms with rotary parlours: