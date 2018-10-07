Dainora Benzina, Beechcourt Yard, Ballydowney, Killarney and formerly of Lithuania

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
€55,000 funding for Kerry Tidy Towns
41 Tidy Towns committees in Kerry are to share in a funding allocation of €55,000.The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has...
Tributes have been paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna
Trributes have been paid to Emma Mhic Mhathúna by Michael Healy-Rae, who said Emma like many others, was failed by her own country. Deputy...
Evening Sports Update
Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.The Irish mixed martial arts star lost to the Russian fighter in their World Lightweight title bout...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
Conor McGregor wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.The Irish mixed martial arts star lost to the Russian fighter in their World Lightweight title bout...