Dainora Benzina, Beechcourt Yard, Ballydowney, Killarney and formerly of Lithuania

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 5 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

