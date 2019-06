The Dáil was briefly suspended this morning after a row between Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae and the Finance Minister.

Paschal Donohoe chided Mr Healy Rae for criticising the government, when he was invited to be part of it in 2016.

Michael Healy Rae disputes that – saying Enda Kenny offered him a Ministry initially but never followed up after talks with Fianna Fáil.

The initial row led to the Dáil being suspended: