The Dáil has been paying tribute to former TD Jackie Healy-Rae, almost 5 years after his death.

TDs express sympathy with the families of all former deputies at a time of their choosing.

The members restaurant in the Dáil has been booked out for a lunch to remember the Kerry TD – with members of the Healy-Rae family singing the Rose of Tralee.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was one of the party leaders remembering the colourful Jackie Healy Rae: