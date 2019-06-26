Dáil to hear expressions of sympathy for late former TD Jackie Healy-Rae today

The Dáil will hear expressions of sympathy for the late former Kerry TD Jackie Healy-Rae today, 4 and a half years after his death.

The Independent Rural Group made a formal request, on behalf of the Healy-Rae family, for TDs to pay tributes to the late former TD today.

Jackie’s son and TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae says preparations for the 2016 general election and local elections this year were among the factors that caused such a long delay.

Deputy Healy-Rae says his father would have been “extremely proud” that three of the Healy-Rae family were elected to Kerry County Council recently; adding he feels now is the perfect time for these tributes to take place.

He says his father was an honest and hard-working man, and says today gives people the chance to remember him in a proper and respectful way: