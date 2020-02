There’s just two weeks to go before the election for GAA President.

Congress take place at the end of the month.

We’ve been speaking with John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner about the candidates https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/GAAPresident.mp3

Congress will see a number of motions discussed and former Kerry player Aidan O’Mahony has been talking about one of them in particular https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AidanOMahony.mp3

Another topic of discussion in recent times is that of how Kerry chooses it’s Senior team captain.